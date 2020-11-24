MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) & Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Head to Head Review

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Air Lease (NYSE:AL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MediGreen alerts:

This table compares MediGreen and Air Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.31 $587.12 million $5.09 8.04

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than MediGreen.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and Air Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A Air Lease 27.48% 9.83% 2.51%

Volatility & Risk

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MediGreen and Air Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Lease 0 0 4 0 3.00

Air Lease has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Given Air Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than MediGreen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Air Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Lease beats MediGreen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediGreen

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned a fleet of 275 aircraft, including 203 narrowbody jet aircraft and 89 widebody jet aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MediGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediGreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.