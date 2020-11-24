Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.50. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 40,239 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $913.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

