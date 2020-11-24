Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $7.50. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 40,239 shares.

MMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

