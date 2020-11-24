MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $66.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of MasTec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $67.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.