Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $30.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.57. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $63.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

