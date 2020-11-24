Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.73. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 271,342 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $253.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.
About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.
