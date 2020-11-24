Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $4.92

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.92, but opened at $5.73. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 271,342 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $253.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.