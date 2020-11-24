Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$2.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.03 million and a P/E ratio of -60.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a current ratio of 19.48.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

