Main Street Research LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 529,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 158,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,563,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,498,000 after purchasing an additional 818,503 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

