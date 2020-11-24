Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE M opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Macy’s by 59.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 546,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

