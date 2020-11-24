Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in October

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

