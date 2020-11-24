Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist

Truist reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.50. The company has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 48,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 12,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 227,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

