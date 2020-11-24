Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.80. 83,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,127,835. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

