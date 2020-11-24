Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,061 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $82,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.15. 10,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,062. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $299.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

