Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 512,400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 160.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $94,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,138. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

