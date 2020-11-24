Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 538,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $89,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 103.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

