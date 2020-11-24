Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,415 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.64% of East West Bancorp worth $76,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 168,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 17,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,189. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

