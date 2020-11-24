Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 13,164 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.79% of RenaissanceRe worth $68,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,595. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

