Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 4,240 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $82,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day moving average is $238.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.