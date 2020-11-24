Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $23.78. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 8,456 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LORL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Loral Space & Communications Inc. alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 4,017.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.