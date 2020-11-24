Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Gap Up to $19.59

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $23.78. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 8,456 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LORL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.80.
About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)
Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.
