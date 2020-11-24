Loop Capital Boosts Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target to $20.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of CAL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.13. Caleres has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after buying an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 98.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 323.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 9.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 83,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

