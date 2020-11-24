Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $151.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

