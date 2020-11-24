Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

