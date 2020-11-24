Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Leju stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.58 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

