Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) PT Lowered to $1.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Largo Resources from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th.

LGORF stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

