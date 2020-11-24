Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Short Interest Update

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 69.85.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

