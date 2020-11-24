L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $25.00 at Loop Capital

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LB. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.14.

Shares of LB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in L Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 173.7% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

