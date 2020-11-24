L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $40.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of L Brands from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.14.

LB stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of L Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in L Brands by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after buying an additional 957,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

