Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT Raised to $40.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.15. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

