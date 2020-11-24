Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.