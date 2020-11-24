Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.

NYSE:KFY opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

