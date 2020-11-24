Kiromic BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Kiromic BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:KRBP) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, November 25th. Kiromic BioPharma had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Kiromic BioPharma’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90.
About Kiromic BioPharma
