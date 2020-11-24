Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kingfisher from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

KGFHY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

