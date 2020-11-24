Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Kaspien stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 341.14%. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

