JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,972,000 after acquiring an additional 716,182 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 480,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,521,000. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

