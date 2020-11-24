JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 338.73 ($4.43).

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 208.30 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.47. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,251 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,497.70). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,039 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,159.56 ($5,434.49). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,679 shares of company stock worth $1,338,256.

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.