JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,482 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,664,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,046,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 382,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997,332. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

