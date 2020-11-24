JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.0% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 277,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.34.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

