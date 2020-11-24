JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut KOSÉ from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded KOSÉ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. KOSÉ presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSRYY opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

