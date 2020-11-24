JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,585 ($33.77).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMAT opened at GBX 2,245 ($29.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,362.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,274.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,100.48 ($40.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Anna Manz bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,376 ($31.04) per share, with a total value of £427.68 ($558.77).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.