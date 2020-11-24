Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.70. Iterum Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 88,818 shares.

ITRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judith M. Matthews sold 56,130 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $92,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

