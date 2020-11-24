iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,763,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,835 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.38.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

