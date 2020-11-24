iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $226.20

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.20 and last traded at $226.11, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,686,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

