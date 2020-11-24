iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.82

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.82 and last traded at $76.82, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 3,032.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 340,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,196,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,143,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,531,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

