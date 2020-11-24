iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.01

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 105429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

