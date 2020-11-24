iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94,961.3% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,698,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 50,644,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 656,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 552,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,153 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

