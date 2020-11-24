IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

IRIX stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.20.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

