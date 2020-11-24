Ionis Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 612 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 705% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $135,378.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,794 shares in the company, valued at $646,386.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $701,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203 shares of company stock worth $954,150 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

