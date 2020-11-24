Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,510% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

UBS opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

