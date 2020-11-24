Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Intrum AB (publ) stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

