International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.03

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.96, with a volume of 7405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in International Paper by 59.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 37,814 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 752.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 61,996 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

