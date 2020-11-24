Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) (CVE:ITR) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITR. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITR.V) stock opened at C$4.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.02. Integra Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$1.22 and a one year high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

